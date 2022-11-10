Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kyiv wary of Moscow’s retreat from Kherson; US general estimates 100,000 Russian military casualties

“,”elementId”:”4053b226-156b-4af5-af22-2bdc5a03fc02″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

In televised comments, Gen Sergei Surovikin, overall commander of the war, said he had recommended the withdrawal of Russian troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, citing logistical difficulties.

“,”elementId”:”bf170920-f7ed-4378-a5a8-9be2531537fa”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



Kherson cannot be fully supplied and function. Russia did everything possible to ensure the evacuation of the inhabitants of Kherson,” Surovikin told Shoigu.

We will save the lives of our soldiers and fighting capacity of our units. Keeping them on the right [western] bank is futile. Some of them can be used on other fronts,” Surovikin said.



“,”elementId”:”bf3afac1-5491-402c-945f-68ddcf07b8a2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The order to retreat came as Ukrainian forces pressed their attack on Russian positions on the western side of the river, including around the key town of Snihurivka.

“,”elementId”:”9dbd7bea-b24c-4ff2-92da-0e2b5dd6439b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

While the move had been anticipated to prevent Russian forces being encircled by Ukraine on the western side of the river, the bald admission by Surovikin that Russian forces could not operate effectively comes despite recent efforts by the Kremlin to reinforce the Kherson front at the cost of the giving up large parts of Ukraine’s east.

“,”elementId”:”d6010b70-6a7e-4a26-b64e-ad767e36da91″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement”,”url”:”https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/09/russians-destroy-dnieper-bridges-to-slow-ukraine-advance-on-kherson”,”text”:”Russian troops ordered to retreat from Kherson in face of Ukrainian advance”,”prefix”:”Related: “,”role”:”thumbnail”,”elementId”:”a46e17d2-33b7-4b60-bff2-9e4de322f710″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668059068000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.44 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668059616000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.53 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668059617000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.53 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.53″,”title”:”Russian troops ordered to retreat from Kherson”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 10 Nov 2022 00.53 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 10 Nov 2022 00.44 EST”},{“id”:”636c5dab8f08dacc97991df7″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hello and welcome back to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine. I’m Samantha Lock and I’ll be bringing you all the latest developments as they unfold over the next few hours.

“,”elementId”:”b008ab0a-f7b6-4e4c-a51e-535062035352″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has ordered the country’s troops to leave an area including Ukraine’s city of Kherson, the only regional capital captured by Moscow since the February invasion. A Ukrainian victory in the city, one of the main objectives of Kyiv’s southern offensive, would be widely seen as a significant blow to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

“,”elementId”:”71d01b29-4528-4b15-965d-477dc5f29686″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Meanwhile America’s top general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley estimates that Russia’s military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, adding Kyiv’s armed forces has “probably” suffered a similar level of casualties in the war.

“,”elementId”:”e774d87a-c0bc-49f5-a68b-a70f863a53fa”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

For any updates or feedback you wish to share, please feel free to get in touch via email or Twitter.

“,”elementId”:”b1723687-6606-46aa-907c-a4aa5d1f2586″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

If you have just joined us, here are all the latest developments:

“,”elementId”:”f516c4ea-0550-4258-a977-737ca3861595″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”



The Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has ordered troops to leave Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow had captured since the invasion began. The announcement marks one of Russia’s most significant retreats and a potential turning point in the war. General Sergei Surovikin, in overall command of the war, called it a “very difficult decision”.



While Russia did not formally declare it was abandoning Kherson, all signs point to a Moscow retreat. “Kherson cannot be fully supplied and function,” Surovikin said. “The decision to defend on the left bank of the Dnieper is not easy, at the same time we will save the lives of our military.” Russia had been preparing its exit for the last month, moving command and control across the river.



Ukrainian victory in Kherson will be a significant blow to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, only weeks after a high-profile ceremony in Moscow in which he announced the “forever” annexation of the Kherson region along with three other regions.



Ukraine reacted with caution, saying some Russian forces were still in Kherson and additional Russian manpower was being sent. “Until the Ukrainian flag is flying over Kherson, it makes no sense to talk about a Russian withdrawal,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.



Joe Biden said Russia’s withdrawal of troops from Kherson was “evidence” that its military had “real problems”. During a White House press conference on Wednesday, the US president said he “knew for some time” it would happen.



The Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said Russia’s retreat was “part of an overall pattern” demonstrating that Moscow “has absolutely lost the momentum” . “But we should not underestimate Russia, they still have capabilities,” he told Sky News. “We have seen the drones, we have seen the missile attacks. It shows that Russia can still inflict a lot of damage.”



The deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in the Kherson region died in a car crash , state news agencies reported, citing local Russian-backed officials. Kirill Stremousov , previously an anti-vaccine blogger and political marginal, emerged as one of the most prominent public faces of the Russian occupation of Ukraine. Putin posthumously decorated Stremousov with the Order of Courage, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.



Senior UN officials were planning to meet members of a high-level Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss extending the Ukraine grain deal, a UN spokesperson said. “They will continue ongoing consultations in support of the efforts by the secretary general António Guterres on the full implementation of the two agreements signed on 22 July in Istanbul,” the spokesperson said.



Jens Stoltenberg said Vladimir Putin made “several huge mistakes” when he invaded, including underestimating Nato’s ability to support Ukraine.



The Russian foreign ministry said Moscow had contact with US officials from time to time, and confirmed there would soon be US-Russia consultations on the New Start nuclear arms reduction treaty, the last remaining arms control agreement between the world’s two largest nuclear powers.



“,”elementId”:”3b61322a-11bf-4107-b0cb-329c3cf835b9″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”3283″,”width”:”5472″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/5472.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”3283″,”width”:”5472″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”1200″,”width”:”2000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/2000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”600″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/1000.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”300″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/500.jpg”},{“index”:5,”fields”:{“height”:”84″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/140.jpg”}]},”data”:{“alt”:”A Ukrainian soldier seen from a tank on the Kherson front in Ukraine on 9 November.”,”caption”:”A Ukrainian soldier seen from a tank on the Kherson front in Ukraine on 9 November.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images”},”displayCredit”:true,”role”:”inline”,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e0d4ea7560afb4039ca4e4ec5c11bc1d”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=cb69b92305d3415a451aafff4ac15bdc”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5edcd0dc2989c39ad7db2077fe2678d3″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=cb014f473b9f16e53c29bbfabf13c418″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c1105a4cf4e6f525a105fe864a30d1e9″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=4e8cc7e34f4356d87929d4933119228f”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=458027f89889ea152ca003ebf4301a5d”,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ae723887db5cf4bb8887c2bbda92c72a”,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=161ab19919f89425b9becd3833d59f19″,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a419209be9254e82a82fde05b130816f”,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3f0f82cd15c236542d730deb3a85816c”,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=38edfc30e06acb833862a1fc2a3b1148″,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8b722dbdcd57fdef0ca65ec42b6aa587″,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=3aabcdf4af41d4ff4febd52a4aa95632″,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e0d4ea7560afb4039ca4e4ec5c11bc1d”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=cb69b92305d3415a451aafff4ac15bdc”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5edcd0dc2989c39ad7db2077fe2678d3″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=cb014f473b9f16e53c29bbfabf13c418″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c1105a4cf4e6f525a105fe864a30d1e9″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=4e8cc7e34f4356d87929d4933119228f”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=ac7b3b9a9d53cc26b91dd78a4f215047″,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0b00ea4ac7c910f7173b6a9beebc9073″,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=64fb43771b9ce649d58f9a3382cbab09″,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=18db196ba62c2ca62ec0faeff63ce8b1″,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e0d4ea7560afb4039ca4e4ec5c11bc1d”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=cb69b92305d3415a451aafff4ac15bdc”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5edcd0dc2989c39ad7db2077fe2678d3″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=cb014f473b9f16e53c29bbfabf13c418″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c1105a4cf4e6f525a105fe864a30d1e9″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=4e8cc7e34f4356d87929d4933119228f”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e0d4ea7560afb4039ca4e4ec5c11bc1d”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=cb69b92305d3415a451aafff4ac15bdc”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5edcd0dc2989c39ad7db2077fe2678d3″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=cb014f473b9f16e53c29bbfabf13c418″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c1105a4cf4e6f525a105fe864a30d1e9″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=4e8cc7e34f4356d87929d4933119228f”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6164cfb8d314cad985a166d640dad178″,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c7c918b298a6cdce0eed92b0aaed9dcd”,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=efd7e1c81164059e9965e6f488d9f017″,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e010701d964f910f80bcfb027cc600bc”,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=382768c34758d09fe111d439d9872955″,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=babae63b570a54650bb28c09c85b6c98″,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6184873ce61c485d738d032fb7ba8459″,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=91f606f6f8a27dda220736cbb14ef5d7″,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=ddf242b5bd1de63bcb8f1c1734745230″,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d6dcfebc76d2fef7f7ef2743dc42cb27″,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=328ba5847aea27a0c279db06b587b1cf”,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e0f2b306cfd6a746292168fa3a55f391″,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=54d934f529f71c72473bdd6af0dbd11d”,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/712363a763cc2af19805a45844f9aa63bfa15330/0_321_5472_3283/master/5472.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c3c3272f008af693dcbda44a89e9130b”,”width”:960}]}],”elementId”:”376f4038-e1ca-40a1-be47-8d2570c0e33c”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1668059068000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.44 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1668059064000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.44 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1668059068000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.44 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.44″,”title”:”Summary and welcome”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 10 Nov 2022 00.53 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 10 Nov 2022 00.44 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”format”:{“display”:0,”theme”:0,”design”:10},”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”}”>

Key events