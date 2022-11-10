Russian retreat from Kherson a ‘major humiliation’ for Putin

Russia’s supposed retreat from Kherson will worsen “Russian morale dramatically” because it will be a “major humiliation” for the invading forces, a former NATO commander has said. General Sir Richard Shirreff, former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, told Sky News’ Kay Burley that the Russian capture of Kherson at the start of the war, as well as the subsequent annexation of the region six months later, was a “massive defeat” to the Ukrainians, so to be forced to give it up without a fight would be disastrous. But General Sir Richard warned that the purported retreat “could easily be a trap” as one should “never take what the Russians do or say at face value”. It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday morning about the possibility of an ambush in Kherson.

Asked about the Ukrainian belief that the Kherson retreat could be a “trap”, General Sir Richard said: “Well, they are absolutely right and the Ukrainians know the Russians better than anybody.

“I am not going to sit back here and say it is not a trap. It could easily be a trap. Never take what the Russians do or say at face value. And given they have broadcasted this in the way they have, there has got to be a catch somewhere.”

Ms Burley said: “If they are retreating, what does this mean for Putin trying to save face back home?”

General Sir Richard said: “Well, it is a major humiliation for Putin. Kherson was the first city captured. He announced with great fanfare that the province of Kherson was being annexed [in September] and it was a massive defeat.