Sandburg senior caps tennis career as all-stater with 4-2 tourney finish

Sandburg’s Josie Canellis closed her competitive tennis career as an all-state player but was still downcast that her career is over.

The senior finished in the top 24 of the Illinois High School Association state tennis meet, Oct. 20-22 at various high schools in the North and Northwest suburbs. That finish gave her all-state recognition.

Canellis is also a star basketball player for the Eagles but her stellar two-sport career will end in high school as she decided she wanted to major in business at a bigger college and is applying to Indiana, North Carolina and Michigan. She was not receiving athletic offers from those schools.

“I was definitely really sad after my last match,” she said. “It actually hit me that I was going to be done. After all of these years of tennis, it was over. And when my coach (Brian Ostrander) was talking to me, it made me really sad.”

People are also reading…

Canellis was the lone athlete from the Southland Your Times area to make it to the second day of competition. She finished 4-2 for the tournament, was 105-17 at singles and doubles for her career and was a four-time state qualifier.

Canellis said she started playing at “a super young age” because her mother, whose maiden name is Melissa Merle, was a state qualifier in tennis at Oak Lawn Community High School. Canellis and her older sister, Julia, learned the game early and both were top players at Sandburg.

“My four years went by fast,” Josie said. “My first memories of high school were of being on the tennis team my freshman year. It was such a great year, and it was so much fun playing with my sister.

“All the years, I made amazing memories and amazing bonds with my teammates.”

Canellis opened the state tournament with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over St. Charles East’s Kelsey Jacob before suffering a 6-0, 6-0 setback to York’s Lizzie Isyanov, who went on to finish fifth.

“She was very good,” Canellis said. “I think I’ve lost 6-0, 6-0 just one other time at an invitational. She was really, really consistent and would hit these winners.

“I’ve been able to beat some players who were better than me by hitting everything back, but this girl’s shots were really well-placed. She really had it all.”

Undaunted by getting shut out, Canellis recovered to beat Barrington’s Emily Yoon, 6-2, 6-3, and Fremd’s Alina Shyani, 5-7, 6-1, 10-8.

Her high school career came to an end with a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Libertyville’s Lena Dogadalski in the fifth-round consolation breaker.

Sandburg’s doubles team of Neela Brown-Tamryn Leonard finished 2-2 with wins over Andrew’s Haley Ryan-Page Strugnell (6-1, 6-0) and Belleville East’s Maya Hataway-Paisley Struewing (6-4, 6-1).

Another Sandburg doubles team — sectional champions Alexa Petcu-Samantha Pagnucci — went 1-2 with a 6-1, 5-7, 10-4 victory over Prospect’s Lucy Nunez-Zoe Klicker.

Sandburg capped another successful season by finishing 15th in the state in 2A.

“This was an unbelievable season for Sandburg tennis,” Ostrander said. “We were 19-0, swept conference and won the sectional. We also won three invitationals, which included the 32-team Lockport invite. It was the first time we ever beat Lyons Township, Highland Park and Glenbard West. What a season. As a team we now have finished in the top 20 for six years in a row.”

Lincoln-Way East senior Mia Galassini finished 2-2 at state with victories over Loyola’s Eve Swaim (6-3, 6-2) and Richards’ Meghan McSweeney (6-3, 6-4). She exited the tournament by dropping a pair of 7-6 tiebreaking decisions to Neuqua Valley’s Sophia Chiou.

The Griffins’ doubles team of Ava Shafer-Vanessa Teodoro also went 2-2 with wins over Normal Community West’s Marley Schrof-Meredith Bertsche (6-2, 6-4) and Huntley’s Kate Burkey-Elaina Hibbeler (2-6, 6-4, 10-4).

Lincoln-Way West senior Sarah Fuchsgruber and the doubles team of Jess Weaver-Hannah White qualified for state but went 0-2.

For Andrew, singles players Ryan-Strugnell and Jordan Ostrander went 0-2. Ostrander, a senior, is the daughter of Sandburg coach Brian Ostrander.

In Class 1A, Providence Catholic senior Gianna Cox finished 1-2 with a hard-fought victory over Marian Central Catholic’s Kaitlin Remke, 7-6, 1-6, 10-8.

Loureiro chooses NU

Sandburg junior Maia Loureiro, who finished in the state’s top 12 as a sophomore, did not participate in IHSA tennis this season as she opted to play in national tournaments via the Laurel Springs online school, but she still made some news this fall.

Loureiro verbally committed to Northwestern.

Should she choose to return to playing high school tennis in 2023, she would be one of the top players in the state and would likely be in contention for a state championship.