Savvy mum discovers £1.75 trick to stop condensation, damp and mould

Condensation often occurs when you put the heating on and it’s cold outside, as the warm air collides with cold surfaces such as your windows and turns into water droplets.

As the weather gets colder, condensation can become a problem as it can cause issues such as damp and mould in your home. This, in turn, can impact your health as well as your house’s value.

However, one Tesco shopper, Natasha Murfin, has now revealed a cheap product she uses to prevent condensation and stop damp and mould from forming in her home. Natasha, 35, says she was passed down the trick from her grandparents who lived in a caravan and used the item regularly over the winter months.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the mum-of-one says you should place table salt in paper cups and leave them on your window sills overnight to stop condensation from appearing, reducing the risk of damp and mould. Natasha bought 1.5kg of cooking salt from Tesco for £1.75 and 15 paper cups for just £1.15, costing her just £3 in total.

The full-time mum swears by the tip and says it’s a cost-effective alternative to a dehumidifier. Since using the method, Natasha said she hasn’t had condensation once.

“I can’t afford a dehumidifier in every room so I thought, even if it doesn’t work, it’s only about £3 – I may as well give it a go. It worked an absolute treat,” Natasha said.

“I put one cup per windowpane in every room in the house. I only half-fill the cups with salt, and I shake them every morning to check the salt isn’t sticking together.