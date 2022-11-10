SEAL Team boss pays tribute to Max Thieriot after exit

Many fans felt the writing was on the wall for Clay Spenser (played by Max Thieriot) after Bravo’s botched mission in Mali last season. Max juggling his SEAL Team duties with his brand new CBS show, Fire Country, didn’t help the rumours either, and viewers had their worst fears confirmed when they tuned into the latest episode of season six on Paramount+ last week.

Showrunner Spencer Hudnut has paid tribute to long-running SEAL Team star Max after his character’s devastating death in the eighth episode of season six.

Many fans were expecting Clay’s departure to happen sooner or later after Max signed up to lead Fire Country, a first-responder drama which has become a hit for CBS with its first season.

Their theories proved correct in Sunday night’s episode, Aces and Eights, which ended with Clay suffering two fatal shots to the chest after an altercation with disgruntled veteran Ben (Joey Pollari).

Spencer revealed Max’s new project initially threw his availability for season six up in the air, hence the ambiguous outcome of the shootout in season five’s finale.

