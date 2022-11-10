Shelby G. Milby Wolford, 85, of Magnolia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was an active longtime member of Mount Zion Separate Baptist Church and the Nolynn Association of Separate Baptists and former volunteer at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Shelby was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Wolford; her parents, Elmer and Lily Mae Gibson Milby; and three siblings, Elbert Leighlan Milby, Margie Slayton and Charlene Grimes.

Survivors include three children, Robbie (Linda) Wolford of Hodgenville, Shelia (Russell) Cooley of Shepherdsville and Holly (Kenny) Milburn of Magnolia; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. EST Friday, Nov. 11, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Brother Darren Wolford and Brother James Crim officiating. Burial follows in Mount Zion Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. EST today and continues at 10 a.m. EST Friday at the funeral home.

