Shoppers face egg shortages warning as shelves lie empty





Photos of empty supermarket shelves have been circulating online as egg supplies run low. This is due to farmers not being able to afford to produce eggs, as well as the spread of bird flu.

Customers have taken to social media to complain that Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Aldi are facing a shortage of eggs in their stores. The shortage has been confirmed as a UK-wide issue as farmers leave the industry or reduce the size of their hen flocks due to costs. Although supermarkets are raising food prices, including the cost of eggs, farmers are not being paid more for their work. Ioan Humphries, a Welsh farmer who farms sheep, cattle, and hens, shared the realities of the situation on his Instagram earlier this week. He said: “It’s me again with another egg video. I thought I’d better get this out there before the supermarkets put their story across and cancel everyone else out. READ MORE: How to look younger – Most ageing hair and brow colour to ‘avoid’

“So, when you go into a supermarket now, you might see there is a bit of an egg shortage. Not many eggs on the shelves, no free range, no organic, nothing. So, you’re struggling to find eggs. “Supermarkets are going to tell you this is because of avian flu, which, to be fair, there has been a lot of cases of avian flu. But do you want to know the real reason why there’s an egg shortage? It’s because the supermarkets won’t pay the farmers for the eggs. “So, the supermarkets have upped their price for you the consumer, but they haven’t filtered that price increase down to us the farmers.” Ioan went on to explain that the cost of producing eggs for farmers has “skyrocketed” – British farmers have to take into account the costs of feed, electricity, and the price of new birds, which have all increased. DON’T MISS:

“We physically can’t afford to produce these eggs,” Ioan added. “So, currently there’s been eight million less free range hens ordered for next year’s flocks.” The cost of buying a flock, of around 32,000 hens on average, has increased by 15 percent. Meanwhile, cost of feed has increased by 50 percent, and labour costs have risen by seven percent. Ben Pike of the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) said farmers are pausing production and not restocking flocks amid the ongoing financial pressures, with the average poultry farmer in BFREPA losing around £10 per hen. In a recent survey of 157 BFREPA affiliated poultry farmers, 33 percent have reduced or completely stopped their egg production due to the unsustainable losses. READ MORE: Millie Mackintosh’s best parenting hacks for raising her two children

Retailers are likely to source eggs from eastern Europe if British eggs are unavailable, due to the labour costs being lower. However, provenance and carbon footprint could be harder to prove in this case, the BFREPA warned. Furthermore, the war in Ukraine means the country is no longer a reliable source for egg exportation, putting mounting pressure on British retailers. Notices have been placed on supermarket shelves this week to warn customers of the shortage. In Dorking’s Sainsbury’s store, a sign stated: “We are currently experiencing supply issues across our fresh eggs range, we are working hard to resolve these and apologise for any inconvenience caused.” Customers have shared their concerns on social media, with many noticing the extent of the shortage. Twitter user Ruby wrote: “Is there a shortage of eggs that I don’t know about because everywhere I’ve been today, there’s been no eggs on the shelves…what’s going on?” Sophie Grace commented: “Shortage of eggs??No, I love egg sandwiches, boiled eggs and fried eggs!” User @victuuu_ added: “Why there always an egg shortage in Aldi? Who eating all these damn eggs.”[sic] Express.co.uk has approached Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Aldi for comment.

