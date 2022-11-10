Signs your dog really loves you, according to an animal behaviourist

An animal behaviourist has explained how our four-legged friends express their emotions, saying when you know how to read their body language, it’s easy to tell if they’re sad, angry or even in love. Carolyn Menteith, from tails.com, shares the tell-tale signs your dog really loves you, so you’ll never question their feelings again.

Speaking to the Mirror, Carolyn said: “Love is pretty easy to spot in most dogs because almost every part of your dog’s body language expresses how they are feeling.

“Their eyes are soft and gentle when they look at you, and almost seem to be in soft focus with none, or very little, of the whites of the eyes showing. They may even close slightly in pleasure.

“Their forehead and eyebrows are relaxed, and their ears are either floppy or else moving forward and back, also in a gentle and relaxed way.”

Aside from their eyes, ears and eyebrows, you can also spot your dog’s love in their smile.

“While dogs don’t generally smile like we do, a dog around the person they love will have loose lips, no tension around the mouth and their mouth will most likely be close,” Carolyn explained. “When it comes to their body, they are moving fluidly and with a bit of a swing to them. Again, there is no stiffness anywhere in their back or legs, just a bit of a joyful bounce.”