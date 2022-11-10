Sony Reportedly Wants Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Only in MCU Movies, Not in Shows – After Holland’s Rumored Spider-Man Trilogy Deal – FandomWire

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home, the world has been wondering about the future of Spider-Man in and outside the MCU. Marvel/Disney’s Spider-Man deal with Sony almost came to fruition with the previous outing. And given the mammoth success of No Way Home at the box office, it was always likely that a deal for a new Spidey trilogy within the MCU will be inked pretty soon. In fact, new rumors suggest that things are in play right now, but Sony could cause a hindrance for Marvel on one end.

The Spidey Deal

When Marvel brought Spider-Man back after Sony and Disney had a falling out in 2019, Spider-Man was supposed to appear in No Way Home and one more unnamed MCU project. That project still hasn’t happened yet, but the rumor mill has begun churning out the updates for his new contract. The Cosmic Circus’ Lizzie Hill was the first one to tease a new contract with her tweet.

She also quoted that she “[hopes] Tom Holland is having a great day!”

Related: Bring in Miles Morales and we have the perfect Spider-Man 4 Movie: Rumors of Tom Holland Returning in New MCU Spider-Man Trilogy Set Internet on Fire, Fans Demand Miles Morales-Peter Parker Team Up

Referring to this one, Insider @Culture_Spider also tweeted that Lizzie “was the first to hint at it.”

Then he cleared things up even further with this:

New Tom Holland deal comin’ right up — Culture Spider 🕷️ (@Culture_Spider) November 8, 2022

So, it is safe to believe that something has happened with regard to Tom Holland’s future as Spider-Man, and we could expect a Spider-Man 4 announcement pretty soon. With these rumors floating around, many are suggesting that Holland will now appear in 6 more MCU projects that include 3 new Spider-Man films, two Avengers movies, and an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+. But all that may not be a hundred percent true.

Also Read: Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 Created Original Supervillain Called Vultress Just So Angelina Jolie Could Be in the Movie

The Disney+ Dilemma

It would make a lot of sense for Spidey to appear in the upcoming Daredevil series. A team-up was set up back in No Way Home, and since there are 18 episodes to cover, Spidey could certainly show up in a few of those. Many would wish this to be true! But Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus has cast doubts on the possibility of a Disney+ appearance for Spider-Man as he stated that “Holland’s contract does not feature Disney+ appearances.”

Holland’s contract does not feature Disney+ appearances I’m being told. 😕 So if any “deal” out there includes an appearance in a Disney+ show, chances are it isn’t real. https://t.co/CklKT8IybY — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) November 9, 2022

Well, an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again was always going to be iffy because of the Spider-rights issue. It would be a huge win if Marvel manages to pull it off. But we should expect the other 5 projects to happen for sure. In fact, because of Holland’s age and popularity, and Spider-Man’s age as a character, we could even get two more Spidey trilogies. But all that’s very distant future talk.

Also Read: Tom Holland vs Andrew Garfield vs Tobey Maguire: Who Should Lead Sony’s Spider-Verse

For now, it would be interesting to see which unnamed MCU project Spider-Man would show up in next. And, a 2025 release date for Spider-Man 4 could be the safest bet unless Sony decides to fast-track the sequel for 2024 (too late for that though!).

Source: Twitter

Follow us for more entertainment coverage on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Letterboxd.

Also watch: