Southgate opens up on Toney England World Cup snub and gambling probe

His eight goals have helped Thomas Frank’s side to 11th in the top-flight this term. Toney has also scored 26 penalties from 27 spot-kicks in his career, which might have come in handy if England take part in a shootout in Qatar.

Brentford boss Frank aimed a jokey dig at Southgate over Toney’s exclusion on Friday. “I say that all coaches not always take the best decisions, myself included! I say that with a smile on my face,” the Dane told journalists ahead of the Bees’ Premier League clash with Manchester City.

“All people in the world are biased – I’m biased my way and Gareth is biased his own way. I look from one side of the fence and he looks from the other side of the fence.”