Station 19 delayed: ABC firefighter drama set for lengthy hiatus


As part of its midseason schedule, ABC has confirmed Station 19 won’t be back until Thursday, February 23 [via TVLine].

This means fans will have to wait three months to see what lies ahead for the likes of Carina (played by Stefania Spampinato), Maya (Danielle Savre) and the rest of the show’s entourage.

ABC has also confirmed its midseason returns for a number of its other biggest shows.

Grey’s Anatomy will join Station 19 in returning on February 23 just one hour after season six, episode seven.





