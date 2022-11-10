Steve Backsall ‘doesn’t agree’ with ‘distasteful’ I’m A Celebrity

Taking place on 11th and 12th November 2022, Monopoly is hosting an immersive travel experience for budding young adventurers and their families at London’s Noho Studios.

Monopoly Travel World Tour will enable guests to explore the world – from China to Australia – without even packing a bag or boarding a plane.

Father-of-three Steve said of his involvement: “There are so many incredible places to explore across our globe, and I am lucky to have visited many of them. But not everyone has this opportunity, of course.

“Monopoly has been teaching kids about money for decades, now it is teaching kids about the wonders of our world, with the launch of Monopoly Travel World Tour – a new must-have family game that’s both fun and educational.”

For further information and to book tickets to the Monopoly Travel World Tour immersive experience, click here or here for the digital experience and to enter the prize draw.

For those unable to make it to the event in London, visit www.MonopolyTravelWorldTour.co.uk to start exploring online instead.