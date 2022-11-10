Strictly’s Shirley Ballas explains reason she’s forced to wear wigs

Speaking to The Mirror, Shirley said: “Whatever she wears, she wears with confidence. She’s so inspiring with all her wigs.”

Although it may destroy the immersion of the show for some fans to know, Shirley revealed that she wears wigs on Strictly, but she’s still getting used to it.

She said: “My hair is getting thin and wigs are a new thing.

“I have a little laser lifting as well and maybe twice a year a bit of Botox, but it’s only a little bit – I don’t want to look like I’m coming out of a wind tunnel.”