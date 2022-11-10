Student who threw eggs at King speaks out on ‘amusing’ conditions





Police have blocked the university student suspected of having thrown eggs at King Charles III from carrying the items in public. Patrick Thelwell, 23, said police handed him “amusing” conditions when he was released on bail by North Yorkshire Police following his arrest on Wednesday. While he poked fun at their decision, he told reporters he had received far more sinister warnings from the general public.

Police arrested Mr Thelwell on November 9 following a disturbance in York where thrown eggs narrowly missed the King and Queen Consort. North Yorkshire Police confirmed they arrested a “23-year-old man” on suspicion of a “public order offence” during the royal visit to York Minster. It said: “He was detained following an incident which occurred as King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrived at Micklegate Bar in York yesterday.” Officers interviewed the man and released him on police bail after charging Mr Thelwell with a Section 4 public order offence. READ MORE: The Crown fans slam ‘miscasting’ of Prince Charles

He said people gathered to watch the King and Queen Consort reacted violently. He told the Mirror those in the crowd were “literally screaming and wailing with pure rage” while they called for his head to be “on a spike” or for his murder “on the spot”. Some were ripping out chunks of his hair, Mr Thelwell added, and spitting at him. Mr Thelwell also said he had received online death threats following his arrest. He said: “I’ve had death threats, people on DM, Instagram, saying: “If I’m not careful I’m going to get my head cut off’. “People (the public) were kicking me. Of course they were. I challenged the very core of their identity.” The student also revealed his reasoning behind the protest, stating: “I did what I did because I don’t believe in kings. I believe in the equality of all people. “It’s a protest against the state of this country and the descent into fascism.” DON’T MISS

The violent reaction followed a failed egging attempt, as none of the launched eggs hit the royal couple. Two of the three eggs thrown landed by the King’s feet, causing the monarch to look down at the floor. Of the remaining two, one sailed past the head of a local council representative. Those on the scene estimated that the perpetrator had thrown up to four in total. Officers arrested the man as he shouted: “This country was built on the blood of slaves.”

He failed to disrupt the royal visit, with the royals carrying on to take part in a historic royal ceremony. Tradition demands that a new reigning monarch pass through Micklegate Bar, one of four such gates in York. They must request permission from the Lord Mayor, who was in attendance on Wednesday, to enter ahead of their passage. The local Town Clerk read out a “declaration of welcome” as Charles approached sword-bearing attendants and entered the gateway.

Like Loading...