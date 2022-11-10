Sunshine Skyway Bridge Closes During Tropical Storm Nicole: FHP

FLORIDA — The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed to all traffic because of high winds from Tropical Storm Nicole, according to a travel advisory from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Winds have hit 50 miles per hour on the bridge, the agency said in its advisory, which was sent Thursday around 7:20 a.m.

The four-lane cable-stayed concrete bridge with northbound and southbound lanes is part of I-275 and U.S. Highway 19. It connects Pinellas and Manatee counties.