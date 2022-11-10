Tennis Victoria Affiliate of the Month: Bacchus Marsh Lawn Tennis Club

10 November 2022 | Tennis Victoria

Bacchus Marsh Lawn Tennis Club (BMLTC) have had a very busy few months recently hosting a variety of inclusive tournaments to welcome their community to their club.

The aim of these tournaments is to support various community groups and to raise awareness and support for physical, social and mental health impacts.

The first tournament was the Respect event to highlight respect for women in the community. Everyone was welcome to play, and the women were championed and had the first serve.

Putting their Lawn courts on display, BMLTC delivered A Gay Day on the Green for the first time, welcoming everyone, especially members of the LGBTQI+ community and offering a safe and welcoming environment to enjoy tournament style tennis.

The next tournament is Ladies Day. Over 150 women will come together to enjoy some tennis, a high tea event and an opportunity to support each other in coming together to have a break from everyday life and to focus on physical health and social connection.

At the end of the month BMLTC will host the Movember tennis tournament for men, reminding men that tennis is a safe outlet with mental and physical health benefits.

All of these fantastic tournament events are organised by the dedicated BMLTC committee and support local vendors by using the beautiful local produce grown in Bacchus Marsh.

Congratulations to the team at Bacchus Marsh Lawn Tennis Club on being welcoming and inclusive and creating a safe space for people to gather and connect socially.

If you want to join the club or participate in any of their events, follow them on Facebook or visit their website.