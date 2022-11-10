Categories
Business

The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Album Cover: A Breakdown of All the ‘Paul Is Dead’ Conspiracy Theory Clues

While Paul McCartney continues to make music, there is a popular conspiracy theory that he died long ago. Beatles fans have analyzed every lyric and album cover to find hidden clues suggesting the British singer is dead. One piece of music history that fans of The Beatles use to justify this theory is the cover of Abbey Road, which contains plenty of supposed clues. 

‘Paul is Dead’ is a popular conspiracy theory among The Beatles fans

Royal stamps featuring the Abbey Road cover with The Beatles
Royal Mail stamps featuring the Beatles | Danny Martindale/WireImage

The conspiracy theory that Paul McCartney is dead sparked in 1967 but gained popularity in 1969. Many believed that Paul McCartney had died in 1966 in a car accident and had been replaced by a lookalike. According to Biography.com, the speculators based their claim on a car accident report involving one of McCartney’s many cars. 

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

