The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Album Cover: A Breakdown of All the ‘Paul Is Dead’ Conspiracy Theory Clues

While Paul McCartney continues to make music, there is a popular conspiracy theory that he died long ago. Beatles fans have analyzed every lyric and album cover to find hidden clues suggesting the British singer is dead. One piece of music history that fans of The Beatles use to justify this theory is the cover of Abbey Road, which contains plenty of supposed clues.

‘Paul is Dead’ is a popular conspiracy theory among The Beatles fans

The conspiracy theory that Paul McCartney is dead sparked in 1967 but gained popularity in 1969. Many believed that Paul McCartney had died in 1966 in a car accident and had been replaced by a lookalike. According to Biography.com, the speculators based their claim on a car accident report involving one of McCartney’s many cars.

The theory died down after multiple interviews and videos were taken of McCartney, proving his living status, but many still believed it was the lookalike. Fans scoured through song lyrics, music videos, and album covers to find evidence that he was dead. The cover of Abbey Road became a popular source among conspirators as it contained hints that The Beatles could be covering up his death.

The Beatles ‘Abbey Road’ album cover contains many hints that Paul McCartney could be dead