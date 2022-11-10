The Bristol Press – Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up Merriman Burying Ground

@brianjohnsonBP

SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up the Merriman Burying Ground.

It has been a longstanding tradition for the Southington Genealogical Society to beautify the historic cemetery on Marion Ave. Members gathered to rake leaves and remove sticks at the burying ground on Oct. 29.

Participating members included Mike Baldwin, Sheila Lafferty, Richard Eppler, Laureen Galayda, Pat Johnson and Robin Michel.

The Southington Genealogical Society Inc., founded in 1984, is a non-profit organization located in central Connecticut that promotes the accurate recording, research and preservation of family history. The group meets virtually monthly.

For more information, visit southingtongenealogicalsociety.org.

Brian M. Johnson can be reached at 860-973-1806 or bjohnson@bristolpress.com.