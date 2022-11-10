The cast of The English on BBC Two

The English is set in 1890-mid America, where an English aristocrat crossed paths with a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout on her mission for revenge. The BBC series will soon be making its debut on BBC Two for fans to delve into. Express.co.uk has everything there is to know about watching The English.

How many episodes are in The English?

The English is going to be making its debut on Thursday, November 10, at 9pm on BBC Two.

This limited series consists of six episodes in total, with a new instalment airing every Thursday in the same timeslot.

Assuming there are no delays to the schedule, The English will finish on Thursday, December 15.

If fans do happen to miss an episode or two as it airs live, there is no need to be concerned.

