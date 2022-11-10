The cast of The English on BBC Two

The English is set in 1890-mid America, where an English aristocrat crossed paths with a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout on her mission for revenge. The BBC series will soon be making its debut on BBC Two for fans to delve into. Express.co.uk has everything there is to know about watching The English.
How many episodes are in The English?
The English is going to be making its debut on Thursday, November 10, at 9pm on BBC Two.
This limited series consists of six episodes in total, with a new instalment airing every Thursday in the same timeslot.
Assuming there are no delays to the schedule, The English will finish on Thursday, December 15.
If fans do happen to miss an episode or two as it airs live, there is no need to be concerned.
Its official description reads: “Both of them [Cornelia and Eli] have a clear sense of their destiny but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past.
“They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their cores, physically and psychologically.
“But as each obstacle is overcome it draws them closer to their ultimate destination, the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.
“It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved
murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face to face with the future they must live.”
Starring in the drama is actress Emily Blunt, who is best known for Devil Wears Prada, Mary Poppins Returns and The Quiet Place franchise.
She is acting alongside Chaske Spencer who is best known for playing Sam Uley in the Twilight saga film series, as well as Deputy Billy Raven in Banshee.
Some of the other cast members include Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes and Cristian Solimeno.
The English premieres on Thursday, November 10, at 9pm on BBC Two.
