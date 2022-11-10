The Crown fans slam ‘miscasting’ of Prince Charles

Netflix has amassed yet another all-star cast for the continuation of The Crown this year, which includes Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, respectively. However, the decision to cast Dominic West as the current King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, has been met with some derision from viewers who feel the TV and film star is too good-looking to bear a resemblance to the senior royal.
Several viewers have already complained about Dominic’s casting since the latest season of The Crown was released this Wednesday.
This year’s instalment of the acclaimed historical drama fast-forwards to the 1990s, during which time Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) was more strained than ever.
Some have been impressed with Dominic, 58, who is expected to reprise the role in the series’ sixth and final season.
However, others have found themselves distracted by his good looks, claiming the actor is too handsome and charismatic to portray the prince during some of his most contentious moments in the ‘90s.
Twitter user @jowrotethis tweeted: “A lot to love this season but come join me on this hill I will die upon: Dominic! West! Is! Too! Hot! Confident! And! Virile! To! Play! Charles!”
@AdelaidaFall said: “#TheCrown Charles was terribly miscast. Took a charming Dominic West and created a dramatically different Charles than in real-life and previous seasons.
“Charles is not charismatic. No playboy smile. Not smooth. He’s demure. Austere. Dorky. This feels like The Affair. How’d they mess this up?”
“Margaret is miscast, and Dominic West is fortunately for viewers far better looking than Charles,” @Shawn33Larson33 said.
While some viewers have been impressed by his performance, it’s obvious Dominic is considered to be too Hollywood by some to give an accurate portrayal
However, other fans were quick to remind them the likes of Gillian Anderson, Josh O’Connor and Jonny Lee Miller are also more traditionally good-looking than their real-life counterparts.
Jonny is portraying Conservative Prime Minister John Major this season, following Gillian’s turn as Margaret Thatcher.
Season five of The Crown has already received considerable buzz with its promise to depict the crumbling of Charles and Diana’s marriage, leading up to the princess’s death in 1997.
Newcomer Elizabeth had big shoes to fill as she replaced rising star Emma Corrin, who was nominated for an Emmy Award for their performance as Diana last season.
Thankfully, she rose to the task admirably and has already been named one of the biggest highlights of the new season.
Cast members this season also include Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.
The Crown season 5 is available to stream on Netflix.
