The Crown portrayed Queen and Margaret Thatcher’s relationship ‘wrong’

The Crown follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and portrays the relationships between different members of the Royal Family and the political sphere. The Netflix series came under fire in recent weeks over its portrayal of historic events, with the platform defending itself insisting the depiction “should be treated as fictional and a dramatisation”. Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, American royal commentator Lee Cohen claimed, after speaking to Margaret Thatcher’s former principal policy adviser John O’Sullivan, that the relationship between the late Queen and Ms Thatcher was portrayed “wrong on so many fronts” in earlier seasons of the popular Netflix show.

Mr Cohen said: “I think The Crown is wonderful as fiction and it’s very entertaining.”

He added: “I actually wrote a column on this for the Washington Times, where I interviewed John O’Sullivan, who was a senior form policy adviser to Margaret Thatcher.

“[He spoke to him about] the way the relationship was portrayed between the Queen and Margaret Thatcher.

“[Mr O’Sullivan] said they got it wrong on so many fronts.”

