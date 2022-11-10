The Other Side: Gators Get Another Shot at Rattler – Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It was, by nearly any measure you choose to use other than air travel – fortunately, the Gators made it to Dallas and back home safely – a forgettable bowl trip.

Florida’s first appearance in the Cotton Bowl resulted in a 55-20 loss to Oklahoma, a final pour of salt into a three-game losing streak to cap the 2020 Covid-19 season. Sooners fans packed Jerry World and watched an uncharacteristic poor performance by Gators quarterback Kyle Trask devolve into a miserable night for the Orange & Blue faithful.

While Trask tossed three interceptions to help Oklahoma storm to a big lead, Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler played the kind of game that garnered him attention as a possible Heisman Trophy contender going into the 2021 season.

As we all know, things change at warp speed these days in college football. Rattler lost his job as Oklahoma’s starter last season to Caleb Williams. He transferred to South Carolina this spring. Meanwhile, former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley and Williams are now at Southern Cal.

Still, the Gators have not forgotten about Rattler’s performance. He threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl rout. Oklahoma led 31-13 at halftime thanks to Rattler’s scoring throws to Marvin Mims (27 yards) and Theo Wease (36 yards), plus his 1-yard run.

Gators linebacker Amari Burney makes a tackle in the 2020 Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Courtney Culbreath/UAA Communications)

“It’s pretty nice to get another shot,” Gators senior linebacker Amari Burney said after practice Wednesday. “We never thought we were going to see him again, and he transferred to South Carolina, so we get a chance at him again. So, I mean, we’ve been joking about it, just saying, like, we owe him one.”

Rattler is 21-5 in his career as a starter but only 6-3 this season for the Gamecocks. He has been inconsistent but enters Saturday’s game against the Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium fresh off his best passing game. In last week’s win over Vanderbilt, Rattler finished 18 of 26 for 200 yards and a season-high three touchdown passes (29, 19, 17 yards).

He is 162-for-251 (64.5 percent) for 1,837 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season, numbers comparable to Florida’s Anthony Richardson (131-for-235, 1,839 yards, 9 TD, 7 INT).

Rattler is not nearly as dangerous as Richardson as a runner. But that hasn’t stopped Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer from encouraging Rattler to run when the yards are there.

“I trust him when he runs the football because he can run,” Beamer told reporters heading into the Vanderbilt game. “He can make some people miss. He’s a better athlete than people give him credit. But also, you don’t want to see your quarterback taking unnecessary hits, either.”

Two years after that Cotton Bowl defeat, the Gators eagerly welcome Rattler to The Swamp.

They hope he enjoys the trip to Gainesville about as much as they enjoyed the Cotton Bowl journey.

Burney understands Rattler is a threat not to be taken lightly.

“When pressure gets outside the pocket, I feel like he’s a big, most dangerous quarterback,” Burney said. “Just keeping him in the pocket and not letting him scramble around, that’s really just our mindset.”