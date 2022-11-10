The Snowman and the Snowdog gets 10th-anniversary screenings

The Snowman and the Snowdog movie was released in 2012 and acted as a belated sequel to the absolutely iconic 1982 television movie, The Snowman. Now, for the first time, it is receiving anniversary screenings complemented by a full live orchestra this Christmas.

Where can you buy The Snowman and The Snowdog tickets?

The Snowman and the Snowdog tickets are out now, available on Ticketmaster.

At the moment, there are two dates in December when the film will be shown on the big screen with an accompanying live orchestra.

The first is Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Birmingham Town Hall. This venue will hold both a matinee and an evening show.

Three days later, the incredible experience will be making its way to London.

