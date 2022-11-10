‘This Morning’ Co-Host Holly Willoughby Condemns Netflix For Including Tampongate in ‘The Crown’ Season 5: “It’s Phone Hacking”

Holly Willoughby condemned The Crown’s recreation of Tampongate on today’s broadcast of This Morning.

According to Yahoo, the co-host said, “A lot of people feel incredibly uncomfortable with it because of the nature of what was being discussed. And it’s a phone call that was very much publicized at the time between Camilla and Charles, a private conversation.”

The conversation between the British royal and his lover was leaked by tabloids in 1993 and quickly became a scandal, given Charles’ recent separation from Diana, the subject matter (which saw Charles telling Camilla that he’d like to “live in her trousers”), and the revelation that the call occurred while Charles was still married.

Following Charles’ “trousers” comment, Camilla joked, “What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers,” to which the royal replied, “Or, God forbid, a Tampax.”

On the talk show, Willoughby added, “We’re not going to talk about [it]. I don’t think any of us should be talking about it because it’s their thing. If it was in today’s current guidelines, it’s phone hacking. It would have been illegal. So I think it should be based on that still now.”

She went on to say that Netflix’s recreation “must be painful for the family.”

Luckily, the royals had plenty of time to prepare for the scene as it was confirmed last month that it would be included in the latest season, which aired November 9, 2022. And while actor Dominic West said that the controversy would be handled “sympathetically” in the season, and Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe confirmed that it was, writing that the series “flips the episode on its head, transforming Tampongate into a touching and (weirdly?) triumphant moment,” it definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed by viewers who refuse to hold back their laughs.

One tweeted, “I’m sorry but I’ve just watched The Crown doing every single word of Charles and Cowmilla tampongate and I would pay huge sums to have been a fly on the wall when they were filming it because I bet they were absolutely howling.”

“The Crown introducing a whole new generation to tampongate. Still can’t believe it’s included in the show,” wrote another.

A third chimed in saying that the scene had them “cringing into the next century,” while a fourth said they’ll “never recover” from the episode.

The Crown Season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.