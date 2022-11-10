Three spoiler-free clues for Wordle 510 November 11

As we finally kick in to weekend mode, the clever people at Wordle HQ have released a brand new puzzle for November 11. Wordle 510 is only available for the next 24-hours, so don’t delay if you want to solve the puzzle and keep that precious winning streak alive. If you’re struggling with Wordle today – and judging by social media, quite a few people are – just head to the bottom of the page for a selection of spoiler-free hints for Wordle 510 on November 11.

A fantastic game that has spawned seemingly hundreds of clones, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in just six guesses.

To master Wordle and solve those puzzles, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You’ll also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 510 on November 11…