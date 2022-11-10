Tragedy as man dies after car crashes into shopping centre





A man has tragically died after his car crashed into a wall at a major shopping centre in Cheshire. He was taken to hospital following the incident but was later pronounced dead.

The man crashed at Coliseum Shopping Park in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, it was reported by Cheshire Live. Emergency services were called out at around 7.25pm yesterday following the collision. This involved one vehicle, a blue Vauxhall Crossland. An eye witness told Cheshire Live the car park near the Next store at the retail park had been taped off while emergency services were at the scene.

The man is understood to be from the local area. Police claimed he is believed to have suffered a “medical episode” at the time of the incident. Paramedics at the scene treated the man before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said: “At around 7.25pm on Wednesday (November 9), police were called to reports of a collision at the Coliseum retail park. READ MORE: British Airways ditches sex-based uniform rules

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, he has since passed away. “His next of kin have been informed.” Express.co.uk has approached the North West Ambulance Service for comment.

