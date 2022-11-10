TSA finds gun hidden inside raw chicken

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – A gun was found inside a raw chicken at an airport security checkpoint in Florida.
“We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time,” Transportation Security Administration officials said in a post on Instagram.
TSA officials said the passenger was reportedly headed to Port-Au-Prince, Haiti.
A record number of more than 700 guns have been discovered at Florida airport checkpoints so far this year.
The fine for getting caught with a gun at an airport can be costly even if the passenger is not arrested. TSA said civil penalties can reach nearly $14,000.
The agency said firearms must be packed in checked luggage.
“Feather you like it or not, there are rules for traveling with guns and ammunition. So, don’t wing it; roost over the proper packaging info,” TSA said in its post.
TSA outlines specific rules related to guns and ammunition on its website.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.
