Tube strike hits London – Full list of every line and route affected


The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has called off train strikes for this week, causing relief among negotiators but causing disruption regardless. The threat of union action still hangs over London, with commuters braced for incoming London Underground strikes. Strike action will see most of the network shuttered and significantly disrupted ahead of the weekend.

Which lines are affected by the Tube strikes?

The Tube strikes form part of a separate dispute the RMT has with Transport for London (TfL).

Action from the union commences today and will effectively close down the Tube network.

The effects will ripple across several networks, with impacts felt on the Overground, Trams and more.

London Overground

While the strikes have primarily targeted Tube lines, they will impact services on the Overground.

Disruption will primarily come from last-minute changes, with some trains not stopping at shared underground stations.

Other services may be “extremely busy” for the day as commuters adjust for the underground stoppage.

DLR and Trams

DLR services are subject to change while Tube workers strike, especially where the railway connects to the Underground.

TfL has warned people to expect “last-minute changes”, and some DLR trains may not stop at shared Tube stations.

Trams are operating on reduced service today and may also become exceptionally busy as commuters flock to alternative transport.



