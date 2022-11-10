Tube strike hits London – Full list of every line and route affected

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has called off train strikes for this week, causing relief among negotiators but causing disruption regardless. The threat of union action still hangs over London, with commuters braced for incoming London Underground strikes. Strike action will see most of the network shuttered and significantly disrupted ahead of the weekend.

Which lines are affected by the Tube strikes?

The Tube strikes form part of a separate dispute the RMT has with Transport for London (TfL).

Action from the union commences today and will effectively close down the Tube network.

The effects will ripple across several networks, with impacts felt on the Overground, Trams and more.

READ MORE: Rail passenger frustrated as cheapest tickets sell out