Ukraine to ‘wrap up war’ with victory over Russia by Summer 2023

Russian military leaders confirmed on Wednesday that Kremlin forces had been ordered to retreat from the city of Kherson in the face of a powerful Ukrainian counter-offensive. With the winter months drawing in, the freezing conditions have narrowed the chance of Russia advancing in Ukraine to recoup some of the territorial losses Vladimir Putin has suffered over the last few months. Both sides are expected to launch renewed offensive operations in the warmer spring months, although war studies expert Dr Mike Martin predicted that Russia would likely abandon the invasion effort altogether by summer next year.

Dr Martin, a senior research fellow at King’s College London reported: “What we are going to see now is a bit of a pause over winter because warfare becomes much more difficult in winter – specifically the logistics.”

“In March or so, we’ll see a spring offensive, both sides will obviously try to do a spring offensive.”

He added: “I think we’ll probably see the war wrapping up in late summer 2023, in Ukraine’s favour.”

Dr Martin suggested Moscow’s army had been negatively impacted by a “complete disconnect” at the top levels of the Kremlin as the Russian government has failed to acknowledge its shortcomings in the war.