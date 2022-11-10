Upcoming events include Veterans Day activities, genealogy, train rides and more

photo by: Mike Yoder

Veterans Day will be commemorated this weekend with a parade, memorial rededication and other events. Opportunities also exist for genealogists, crafters, gardeners, train fans, mountain bikers, audiophiles and people who enjoy music, art and dance. Community members may also want to attend Saturday’s informative workshop on the homeless crisis in Douglas County.

FRIDAY

• As part of its “Homefront Initiative,” Hy-Vee is holding a free dine-in breakfast today, 6-10 a.m., for veterans and active military members. The store is also offering 15% off grocery purchases for veterans and active military today; see www.hy-vee.com for details. The unaffiliated website www.military.com lists other free or discounted offers for veterans and military members.

• The Snowglobe Express Illuminated Train is now running from the Midland Railway train depot, 1515 High St., Baldwin City. The 12-mile Christmas train ride offers holiday decor and a “Santa’s Mail Car” experience where children will hand deliver their letter to Santa’s elves in a U.S. Postal Mail Car. An adults-only cocktail train is also available at certain times. See www.snowglobeexpress.com for times, dates and prices.

• The public is welcome at Connect & Create, 9-11 a.m., S&S Artisan Pub & Coffeehouse, 2228 Iowa St., for this crafts opportunity; snacks will also be available. Host Emily Joy Hartford will have a limited number of embroidery supplies.

• The 2022 Veterans Day Parade will take place at 11 a.m. in downtown Lawrence. Participants will gather near Sixth and Massachusetts streets and head south. More details are available at veteransday-lawrence.org or on social media.

• The Vietnam Memorial at the University of Kansas will be rededicated today at 11 a.m. as part of the Veterans Day commemoration. The public is invited to attend; the memorial is southwest of the Spencer Art Museum off Memorial Drive on the KU campus.

• Join fellow holiday shoppers at the Vintage, Treasures and Bake Sale, noon-5 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Trinity Episcopal Church, 1011 Vermont St. Gently used treasures for your shopping pleasure; proceeds go to the church and to Douglas County charities.

• Susan K. Theroff will hold an opening reception for her holiday art show “Gifts of Nature” this evening, 5:30-7 p.m., J&S Coffee, 4821 W. Sixth St.

• Lawrence Mountain Bike Club hosts the Full Moon Ride and Bonfire tonight. Riders will start with a lap on the Lawrence River Trail at 6:30 p.m., followed by a bonfire and picnic on the sandbar. Check LMBC’s social media for possible weather alerts before the event.

• KU’s University Dance Company fall concert “Embodying Love” is at 7:30 p.m., Crafton-Preyer Theatre, Murphy Hall, 1530 Naismith Drive. Attend live and in-person or via streaming; details at dance.ku.edu.

SATURDAY

• It’s the next-to-last Saturday for the downtown Farmers’ Market, 7:30-11:30 a.m. Produce, baked goods, crafts and more at 824 New Hampshire St.

• Digging into your family tree? You may want to attend “Census Research for Genealogists,” 10 a.m.-noon today at the Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St. Presenter Alisa Branham will show census examples and give tips on interpreting your findings. See watkinsmuseum.org for fees and registration.

• The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library also offers genealogy instruction at Identity Quest & Heritage Celebration, today and tomorrow, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1515 SW 10th Ave., Topeka. Today’s conference will feature national speakers and presentations. On Sunday, attendees can enjoy heritage celebrations including music, art, dance and cultural activities. Free and open to the public, but registration is required for in-person and Zoom attendees; see tscpl.org for a sign-up link.

• The Self-Sufficiency Saturdays series continues today with “Composting and Soil,” a workshop on how to build healthy soil — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Dreher Family 4-H Building, Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2210 Harper St. Space is limited; see store.motherearthnews.com for registration.

• Coats & Coffee, 10 a.m.-noon. Sunrise Project kicks off its Shared Warmth program, inviting the public to bring clean, new or gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves to be made available to people in need. Hot beverages and pastries will be available by donation, and the cafe space will be open for seating; 1501 Learnard Ave., Ste. E.

• Another coat drive is being held this month (through Nov. 14) at American Family Insurance. Stop by 3010 Four Wheel Drive, Ste. 2, to drop of a new or gently used coat or jacket of any size, or if you are in need of one.

• Celebrating three years in business, Trivedi Wine is holding a Customer Appreciation Day today, noon-5 p.m. The owners will be grilling hamburgers and veggie burgers for all visitors. There will also be cookies, discounts on purchases, plus live music if weather permits; 1826 East 1150 Road.

• The Friends of Lawrence Hidden Valley invite folks to help in today’s cleanup of Hidden Valley Camp. The work will include clearing brush, uprooting invasive plants, spreading woodchips, stocking woodpiles, renovating camping sites and more. Sign up at www.friendshv.org.

• Did you miss Audio-Reader’s annual sale in September? You can visit its “store” today from 1 to 3:30 p.m. to stock up on audio equipment, vinyl records, cassette tapes, CDs, DVDs, musical instruments and more. Free admission, so come and browse at 1120 W. 11th St.

• With homelessness in the news more than ever, local residents might want to attend “Understanding Homelessness,” offered by the staff of the Lawrence Community Shelter at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St., 1-4 p.m. The group will discuss compassionate solutions, advocacy and shelter needs as well as stereotypes and complex realities of the housing crisis.

• The Lawrence Barn Dance Association will hold a contra dance tonight at 8 at the Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive. Newcomers, please arrive at 7:30 p.m. for a beginner’s lesson. See lawrencebarndance.org for more information.

SUNDAY

• To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the dedication of KU’s football stadium, the KU Student Veterans of America and the KU Veterans Alumni Network will hold a Vets Day 5K beginning at 9 a.m. at the stadium. See kuvetsday5k.com for registration details.

• The String Department of the KU School of Music invites the public to hear students play from their repertoire this afternoon, 1-2 p.m., at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St. Free admission.