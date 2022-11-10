US on alert after observing Russia preparing for possible nuclear test





The US has detected Russian vessels that Washington believes could be preparing to test a new nuclear torpedo, a senior US official has said. The vessels operated by Moscow were seen by US forces leaving from an area of the Arctic Sea used for testing, but returned to base without conducting any tests, according to CNN.

It is thought the Russian vessels were encountering technical issues. Among the identified vessels was the Russian Belgorod submarine, which the Kremlin’s forces can launch cruise missiles from. It is reported the submarine has been modified to be able to host a Poseidon torpedo, which is a nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle. Back in 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded the Poseidon system for its “innovative” new design with “unique” capacity for combat.

A previous US Congressional assessment concluded earlier his year that the Belgorod submarine could carry up to eight Poseidon torpedos. Although the US has said it is sceptical any tests would involve the detonation of a nuclear weapon, testing of new nuclear capabilities comes at a sensitive point in global tensions. This comes just days after the US and Russia announced they would hold talks in the “near future” on the only current nuclear treaty between Moscow and Washington. Nuclear co-operation, including inspections of both nuclear arsenals under the new START treaty, had been placed on hold since Moscow prepared to launch its invasion of Ukraine. READ MORE: Russian pundits glum as Solovyov admits Putin underestimated NATO

US national security advisor Jake Sullivan has also reportedly held talks with aides close to Putin on how to reduce the chance of the Ukraine war turning nuclear. Worries around the detonation of nuclear weapons over the Ukraine conflict has been a consistent theme since February, when Putin quickly issued veil threats to Western countries and NATO allies over “interfering” in the invasion. Putin pointed to “several cutting-edge weapons”, adding: “Even after the dissolution of the USSR and losing a considerable part of its capabilities, today’s Russia remains one of the most powerful nuclear states.” He continued: “In this context, there should be no doubt for anyone that any potential aggressor will face defeat and ominous consequences should it directly attack our country.” DON’T MISS:

In August, Putin seemed to U-turn on his bellicose nuclear rhetoric by conceding there could be “no winners” in a nuclear conflict. He said nuclear war “should never be unleashed”, and advcoaed for “equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community”. Last month, the Kremlin said the four newly-annexed regions of Ukraine – Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia – fell under Moscow’s nuclear protection. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in October: “All these territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation and they are all protected.”

“Their security is provided for at the same level as [it is for] the rest of Russia’s territory.” US President Joe Biden had previously said nuclear “Armageddon” was closer than any other point since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

