Vampire Survivors Available Today with Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One – Xbox Wire

Summary A gothic horror rogue-lite survival game where you gradually turn the tide against hundreds of monsters

Upgrade your weapons and become an unstoppable death machine.

Available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, as well as Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass!

Hello there! My name is Luca Galante, and I’m the creator of Vampire Survivors. The game is launching today with Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, so I’m here to explain more about this strange, crazy, “reverse bullet-hell” game of mine.

Vampire Survivors casts you as a lone warrior fending off a rising tide of enemies. The attacks fire off automatically, so your job as the player is to maneuver through crowds of monsters, gather up XP, and upgrade your skill set. The goal is to survive for thirty minutes. Maybe that doesn’t sound very long, but trust me, a lot can happen in half an hour!

The choices you make have a big impact on how each round plays out. Will you go for up-close attacks or use ranged weapons? Do you want to cause more damage or tank up your health? Each level is randomized, so it’s a fresh challenge each time.

There’s a huge array of characters, weapons, and levels to unlock, but the core of Vampire Survivors is very simple: the feeling of starting from nothing and getting crazy powerful over time. A lot of people have described the game as intense, which I think comes from that exciting feeling of escalation, best summed up with our tagline “Be the Bullet Hell!”

It’s an indie dev cliche, but I really did not expect Vampire Survivors to become such a phenomenon. I started working on the game as a lockdown project because I wanted something interesting to tinker with on the weekends. After I put the game on PC (it’s on PC Game Pass as well), thousands of people started playing, then millions, and before I knew it the game was everywhere. I’ve spent the past year working hard to grow the game, adding extra content, quality of life improvements, easter eggs and silly jokes. All of the updates will be included in the Xbox version, so console players won’t miss out on any of the fun/madness.

We’ve built up an amazing community of survivors online. Now that community is set to explode again, especially since Vampire Survivors is available today with Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. I’m so excited to introduce this crazy game to a whole new audience. Good luck, have fun, and remember to take frequent breaks!