Vanessa Guillen doc to debut on Netflix, features Statesman reporting


A documentary following the family of U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen as they fought for justice in the wake of the 20-year-old soldier’s slaying at Fort Hood will debut on Netflix next week, with coverage from the American-Statesman used to help tell the story of grief and triumph.

“I Am Vanessa Guillen,” which will air Nov. 17, follows Mayra and Lupe, two of Vanessa’s sisters, as they worked in the years after Vanessa’s death to change the way the military justice system handled cases of sexual assault and sexual harassment among soldiers.

“At the core, this is a story about overcoming the greatest odds imaginable in the name of family, love and justice,” director Christy Wegener said in a statement Tuesday to the Statesman. “This is David vs. Goliath on steroids. Taking on the U.S. military, one of the largest, most powerful institutions in America is no easy feat.”



