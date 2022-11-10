Verizon has Apple’s unpopular iPhone 14 Plus on sale for $10 a month with no trade-in

While the non-Pro plus-sized Apple A15 Bionic powerhouse has been available for free from AT&T and T-Mobile and at a measly $99 and up at Verizon right off the bat with an “eligible” trade-in, the latter carrier’s latest promotion doesn’t require anything of the sort.

You don’t need to give Big Red anything… other than 10 bucks a month for a grand total of three years. That means you’re looking at coughing up just $360 all in all on a 5G-enabled iPhone 14 Plus with two 12MP rear-facing cameras, a notched 60Hz Super Retina XDR OLED display, and 128 gigs of internal storage space instead of spending a whopping $899.99.

The same $540 discount currently applies to the handset’s 256 and 512GB variants, which would normally set you back $999.99 and $1199.99 respectively.

As you may have already guessed, that 540 bucks will result from monthly credits applied to your Verizon bill over the same aforementioned period of three years, and because nothing is ever this easy, you will need to open a new line of service to qualify for this totally unprecedented and completely unbeatable pre-holiday offer.