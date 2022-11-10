Virgin Media rivals Sky! Get cheap broadband and TV with Black Friday

Virgin Media is fighting back against Sky with an offer of ludicrously cheap broadband and TV. Sky launched its Black Friday sale event earlier this week with the firm boasting that it has broadband at its lowest-ever price. Although Sky’s deals start from just £23 per month , its 36Mbps speeds are pretty slow and this is Virgin Media hopes it has the advantage.

Thanks to its new Black Friday sale, customers can get speedy 132Mbps downloads for £25 per month. If that doesn’t sound fast enough don’t worry as you can also get Virgin’s 362 Mbps speeds for just £27 per month or upgrade to very quick 500Mbps downloads for £33 – that’s a whopping £29 off Virgin’s usual price. As a quick comparison, those with a 500Mbps connection can download a full HD movie in around two minutes.

It’s not just broadband prices that have been slashed, with Virgin also offering big discounts on its TV bundles as well. That means you can get Virgin’s Bigger Bundle which includes 362Mbps broadband along with over 190 channels and BT Sport for £39 per month – saving £30.

There’s also money off the Ultimate Volt Bundle which costs £79 per month. This plan features the best Gig1 speeds along with over 230 channels and an Unlimited O2 SIM for your smartphone.