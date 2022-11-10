Categories
Want to help the environment? Join the Tahquitz Creek Yacht Club


Vaughan Davies and Joan Martin work to clean up Tahquitz Creek every third Saturday, regardless of the heat index.

They call themselves the Tahquitz Creek Yacht Club, but they are really Mother Nature’s scrappy little clean-up crew. It is the tongue-in-cheek name of a dedicated group of volunteers who, since 2006, have met once a month to undo some of the damage being done by unthoughtful human activity.

The dry bed creek runs through multimillion-dollar midcentury modern homes and new condos and is a popular destination for urban runners. However, if you spend any time there and look around you can’t help but notice all the debris, bottles, food containers, sleeping bags, lawn chairs, hats, jackets, rubber tires, plastic coffee cups and thousands of cigarette butts clogging the creek and littering the running path.

Vaughan Davies and Joan Martin are there the third Saturday of every month, regardless of the heat index, leading a loyal group of 10-20 volunteers. They supply trash bags, pickers, gloves, water and directions on how to safely remove trash from Tahquitz Creek Channel, a one-mile stretch of urban creek between Sunrise and South Palm Canyon. The City of Palm Springs empties the trash cans in the area — but no city crews get down into the creekbed like these environmental warriors do to remove the filth that harms wildlife and drains into our water supply.



