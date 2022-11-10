Want to help the environment? Join the Tahquitz Creek Yacht Club

They call themselves the Tahquitz Creek Yacht Club, but they are really Mother Nature’s scrappy little clean-up crew. It is the tongue-in-cheek name of a dedicated group of volunteers who, since 2006, have met once a month to undo some of the damage being done by unthoughtful human activity.

The dry bed creek runs through multimillion-dollar midcentury modern homes and new condos and is a popular destination for urban runners. However, if you spend any time there and look around you can’t help but notice all the debris, bottles, food containers, sleeping bags, lawn chairs, hats, jackets, rubber tires, plastic coffee cups and thousands of cigarette butts clogging the creek and littering the running path.

Vaughan Davies and Joan Martin are there the third Saturday of every month, regardless of the heat index, leading a loyal group of 10-20 volunteers. They supply trash bags, pickers, gloves, water and directions on how to safely remove trash from Tahquitz Creek Channel, a one-mile stretch of urban creek between Sunrise and South Palm Canyon. The City of Palm Springs empties the trash cans in the area — but no city crews get down into the creekbed like these environmental warriors do to remove the filth that harms wildlife and drains into our water supply.

Much of the debris has been left by homeless individuals sleeping, congregating or living under the bridge nearby. Much of it also comes from the fast food businesses on South Palm Canyon near Sunny Dunes. And a lot of it comes from careless visitors using the creek side path who are unwilling to walk a few steps to use the trash receptacles.

Picking up a large pink propane bottle from the creek bed, Kent Phillips said that he joined for the first time this month because he just moved into his brand-new Cody Place townhouse and was concerned about both the environment and his investment. He’s a part-time resident who lives in Washington, D.C., and works for an environmental advocacy group. He hopes to encourage other Cody Place residents to spend a couple of hours improving their community.

Jeff Foster and his husband own a midcentury modern home along North Riverside Avenue. On a recent Saturday morning pick-up day, he was wearing industrial knee pads to pick up non-biodegradable cigarette butts and even a few used condoms from under the nearby trees.

Graham Davies combed the running path to unearth even more butts, candy wrappers and bottle caps filling several large black trash bags.

There was a short break during the pandemic, but loyal volunteers like Patsy Evans keep the mission alive by hiking down into the creek bed and hauling out the debris on the third Saturday of every month. She has found a sense of community and purpose in this monthly mission.

“It’s rewarding to be outside doing something useful for the planet,” she says, “rather than simply appreciating the abundant beauty of nature.”

The next clean-up will take place Nov. 19, starting at 8 a.m. TCYC has a Facebook page facebook.com/tahquitz-creek-yacht-club-121214234238; if you would like to financially support this nonprofit effort, donations may be sent to their PayPal account at tahquitzcreekyachtclub@gmail.com.

Lorenzo Taylor is a retired public health administrator and poetry and fiction writer who relocated to the Coachella Valley three years ago. He volunteers for various LGBT community programs.