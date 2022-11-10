Warhammer 40k: Darktide’s Inquisitor explains her mission

If you’ve played the Warhammer 40k: Darktide beta (or read my excited impressions from my hands-on demo during Summer Games Fest), you already know that it’s a brutal first-person co-op game about spelunking through the metallic depths below a massive Imperium hive city and rooting out the forces of Chaos. In the latest trailer, we meet the Warhammer 40k: Darktide inquisitor who’ll be calling the shots, and she explains a little about what’s at stake.

As the Inquisitor explains in the new trailer, this is Warhammer 40k, which means everybody and everything in the known universe is dedicated to waging total war across the galaxy. Every human soul is bound up in one way or another to the service of the god-emperor of mankind, and massive capital ships ferry devastating armies of space marines around to light things up if something looks at them funny.

As writer Dan Abnett explained to us, though, the battles you’ll be fighting in Darktide aren’t part of these sweeping offensives. Instead, the inquisitor – “a very totalitarian detective,” as Abnett put it to us – is charged with finding the tendrils of Chaos beneath the Hive City of Tertium.

“Our war is not one of battlefields and fleet engagements,” she says. “It is waged by the dedicated agents of the Imperial Inquisition. It is fought in the cities and hives of the Imperium – in the backstreets, and the forgotten sublevels, in Hive Cities like Tertium. For if the Inquisition fails – if we fail – the Imperium falls with us.”

The Warhammer 40k: Darktide release date is coming right up. It’s set to launch November 30, but you can play as early as November 17 if you preorder.