Ways to Cut Costs on Caring for Pets – WFXB

Ways to look after your animals without destroying your finances.

If you’re looking to tighten up your budget ahead of the holidays, cutting back on pet spending could be a solution…here are some ways to look after your animals without destroying your finances.

Shop around when it comes to their food and medication. Research the best pet food brands that provide the nourishment they need but there might be something out there with similar ingredients that’s cheaper than what you’ve been paying. Or, consider a subscription service that saves you more in the long run. Plus, medication are usually cheaper online.

If you purchase pet insurance it may be time to review what is actually being covered. Some of the cheaper policies exclude common medical treatments, so you’ll have to budget for these potential extra costs down the line. plus, don’t put off preventative treatment. Basic maintenance is crucial to preventing costly health complications.

Get creative! Not all pets need fancy toys and expensive treats. Try turning old t-shirts into a rope-like toy. Plus, some felines would rather play inside of a box than anything else. Also, a lot of low cost ingredients can be used to make treats!