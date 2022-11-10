Web3 Native Confidential Computing Platform Developer’s Open Call for Strategic Partnerships: Together we can make Web3 fully decentralized

New York, NY, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Super Protocol, an Intel SGX powered decentralized platform aimed to make confidential computing accessible to a broad audience of application developers, announces an open call for strategic partners and investors to lead its next round.

Super Protocol is on its way of creating a decentralized platform that would enable the next generation of decentralized cloud services. By utilizing the Intel SGX technology Super Protocol is poised to create a network of service providers and make confidential computing Web3 native.

Recently included in the list of Intel recommended offerings, the project has already delivered core technology and is gaining traction by attracting new developers to its Testnet daily (more than 10 000 applications already and counting) and launching a promo staking program that will also boost project awareness in the Web3 community.

As the next step of laying the foundation for the Super Protocol ecosystem, the team invites strategic partners willing to contribute and benefit by doing so. The ideal partnership that could breed synergy lies in several key areas:

Funds and VCs with Web3-focused portfolios: achieve true decentralization and security without any trade-offs by using Super Protocol for computations and data processing.

Cloud providers: become Super Protocol suppliers and leverage underutilized resources.

Large businesses and enterprises working with personal/sensitive data: use Super Protocol to protect data in all three states (at rest, in motion, and in use).

Super Protocol decouples the layers of decentralization and resource management from the traditional cloud services that most developers are used to, allowing them to focus on the products, rather than fixing security breaches and potential data leaks. At a time when the demand for privacy and data protection is high and rising, Super Protocol is in a perfect position and market timing to secure its place among the critical infrastructure of the future web.

“We’re super excited to deliver the product that would actually make developers’ lives easier and help them mitigate a number of risks associated with the processing of confidential data. The confidence that we are able to do so comes from our current partners (such as Intel and Cloud Sigma) and, of course, from within our team.” Yulia Gontar, Strategic Growth Executive @ Super Protocol.

Super Protocol has already accomplished a lot using the funding secured in the previous round led by Cogitent Ventures, private VCs, and angels: the demand is there, and the team is capable of delivering. Now it’s time to polish the product and scale it into the self-sustaining platform.

About Super Protocol

Super Protocol combines blockchain with the most advanced confidential computing technologies on the market to create a universal decentralized cloud computing platform. Super Protocol offers a Web3 alternative to traditional cloud service providers and makes it possible for anyone to contribute to the development of innovative technologies for the Internet of the future.

