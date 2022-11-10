Categories UK Wetherspoons announces new wave of pub closures Post author By Katie Harris Post date November 10, 2022 No Comments on Wetherspoons announces new wave of pub closures The extra seven pubs being sold off take the total to 39. Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags announces, closures, pub, wave, Wetherspoons ← Putin ‘stuck’ with war plan amid Kherson retreat → Meta is laying off 11,000 employees to continue splurging on Metaverse. Is it really worth the shot? Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.