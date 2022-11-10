What time is Capturing the Killer Nurse coming to Netflix?

A new documentary titled Capturing the Killer Nurse arrives on Netflix on Nov. 11. If you’re looking forward to watching this true-crime doc, I’m sure you don’t want to miss it when it drops. Fortunately, you have us to provide you with the exact time it will release on Netflix.

Capturing the Killer Nurse is an upcoming Netflix original film helmed by Emmy-nominated director Tim Travers Hawkins and co-written by Hawkins and Robin Ockleford. It’s based on the book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder by Charles Graeber.

The documentary is about the notorious convicted serial killer Charles Cullen. It reveals how investigators proved Charles Cullen was killing patients while working in multiple medical facilities in the Northeast. It consists of audio from Cullen himself and interviews with the detectives who cracked the case, author Charles Graeber, nurse Amy Loughren, and family members of the victims.

So, when can you expect the documentary to make its way to Netflix? We shared the release time and more below.

Capturing the Killer Nurse release time

The true-crime documentary will make its landing on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. Of course, we can’t forget about the people who live in the Midwest. If you’re in the Central time zone, you’re looking at a release time at 2:00 a.m. CT on Nov. 11.

It’s rated TV-14, meaning it may not be appropriate for ages 14 and under. It was given this maturity rating for strong language and mature themes. Overall, parents are strongly cautioned.

Capturing the Killer Nurse teaser

Check out the official teaser!

Capturing the Killer Nurse will be released on Netflix on Nov. 11 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. Will you be watching the true-crime documentary?