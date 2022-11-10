What to Expect From Apple’s Black Friday 2022 Deals – IGN

Black Friday 2022 is fast-approaching, so if you’ve been bracing your wallet, you’d best start pinching those pennies, particularly because sales are already beginning to ramp up. Outlets like Amazon and Walmart already have deals on some popular Apple products, even if their Black Friday and Cyber Monday offerings will be substantially more… substantial.

Best Apple Black Friday Deals

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular

If you’ve been looking at getting into wearable tech, Apple is one of the best in the business, and in big holiday sales, they are typically fairly heavily discounted. This GPS+Cell Apple Watch is over $100 off right now and it has everything you need to get moving and track your fitness (and other) goals.

Apple Black Friday Deals

While it certainly isn’t a world-melting deal, Walmart is selling the ever-popular (for good reason) AirPods Pro for $159. They are a good deal even at full price, and you can also snag a $100 discount on the over-ear variant, as well as a whopping $500 discount on last year’s 14″ MacBook Pro.

