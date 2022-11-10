What to watch on Thursday: ‘Falling for Christmas’ airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment

Law & Order (NBC at 8) A controversial crisis consultant is killed; Price and Maroun work to strengthen their case even with a witness’s damaged reputation. Station 19 (ABC at 8) The team must help out when a lightning storm crashes a helicopter, leaving their fire boot camp for young women in the hands of Jack and Vic.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon has a breakthrough while searching for a comic book; Georgie and Mandy have an uncomfortable encounter with her parents.

Walker (CW at 8) Walker finally discusses captivity while the trauma of the past helps the rangers deal with a dangerous threat.

Ghosts (CBS at 8:31) Todd must confront the truth about the day he died when a TV documentary crew visits Woodstone Mansion to film an episode of their show “Dumb Deaths.”

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) As a thunderstorm rocks Grey Sloan, the attending surgeons and interns must work together to save a reporter and family affected by the storm; a beloved author has a risky surgery.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) A bigfoot-like footprint is found near the crime scene of a slain father and son.

The Big Brunch (HBO Max) Dan Levy hosts a cooking show about everyone’s favorite meal, brunch, with the winning chef getting a $300,000 prize.

The Calling (Peacock) This investigative drama series follows New York Police Detective Avraham Avraham, a man whose belief in mankind allows him to uncover hard truths and solve cases.

Falling for Christmas (Netflix) A spoiled heiress who has lost her memory in a skiing accident lands in the care of a widower and his daughter during Christmastime.

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith (Netflix) This documentary recounts the experience of Brittany Smith, a woman trying to use Alabama’s stand-your-ground law as her defense after killing a man who she says attacked her.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jordan Peele.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Will Ferrell, Lindsay Lohan, the 1975.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Emily Blunt, George Saunders.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Brian Tyree Henry, Lizzy Caplan, Young the Giant.