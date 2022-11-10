Who is Q’orianka Kilcher? Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone

Our readers support us. This post may contain affiliate links. We earn from qualifying purchases. Learn More

In season three of Yellowstone, Q’orianka Kilcher joined the cast as Angela Blue Thunder.

Angela is a business consultant hired by Thomas Rainwater to help the people of Broken Rock Indian Reservation.

Q’orianka Kilcher is an American actress, producer, director, singer, and activist. She was born on February 11, 1990, in Schweigmatt, Baden-Württemberg, West Germany.

Born: February 11, 1990 Birthplace: Schweigmatt, Baden-Württemberg, Germany Nationality: American, German Height: 5 feet 4½ inches (1.64 m)

Kilcher’s career kicked off when she was just 14 years old with her role as Pocahontas in The New World.

Since then, the award-winning actress has continued on with a successful career in both film and television.

Notable Q’orianka Kilcher TV Shows and Movies

The New World (2005) as Pocahontas

Princess Kaiulani (2009) as Princess Ka’iulani

Sons of Anarchy (2008-2014) as Kerrianne Telford

Hostiles (2017) as Elk Woman

The Alienist (2018) as Mary Palmer

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) as Inca Princess Kawillaka

Color Out of Space (2020) as Mayor Tooma

Yellowstone (2018- Present) as Angela Blue Thunder

Dog (2022) as Niki

Facts About Q’orianka Kilcher

Her Mother is of Swiss-German Descent and Her Father is Peruvian

Kilcher was born in Germany to an Alaskan-born mother of Swiss-German descent and a Peruvian indigenous father of Quechua–Huachipaeri origin.

Her mother also works in the film industry behind the scenes and like her daughter, she is an activist. Kilcher is estranged from her father.

Her Name Means Golden Eagle

The name Q’orianka means ‘golden eagle’ in Quechua. Quechua is the official language of the Inca Empire and is also an official language in Peru.

She Grew Up in Hawaii

When she was two years old, Kilcher and her mother moved to Kapaʻa, Hawaii. In Hawaii, she was strongly inspired by the native culture and began hula dancing. She also trained in other dance styles including Tahitian dance, ballet, hip-hop, and modern dance.

In 1999, her mother moved the family to California. While in California, Kilcher began dancing and singing on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

She Began Her Performing Arts Career at Six Years Old

Kilcher began her performing arts career at just six years old. She became the first child to study classical voice at the University of Hawaii with Laurance Paxton. In addition, she studied drama with Bill Ogilvie at the Diamond Head Theater.

Her mother had her perform in singing and acting events throughout Hawaii as a child. When she was only 12, she received a full scholarship to the Musician’s Institute in Hollywood.

At the school, she studied vocal performance, music theory, and songwriting. In addition, she also studied martial arts and dance.

She is a Human Rights and Environmental Activist

Kilcher is passionate about human rights and the environment. She uses her voice to raise awareness and to bring dignity, compassion, environmental justice, and human rights to the world.

Kilcher frequently travels to youth events, colleges, and universities as a speaker. She also has been a featured keynote speaker for Amnesty International, the International Forum on Globalization, Amazon Watch, and the United Nations

For the United Nations, she spoke on the panel discussions titled “Indigenous Peoples: Human Rights, Dignity and Development with Identity.”

She is an Award-Winning Actress and Singer

Kilcher’s breakthrough performance in The New World gained her rave reviews from critics. She took home the National Board of Reviews award for Best Breakthrough Performance by an Actress in 2005 for her performance as Pocahontas.

Kilcher also won the 2005 ALMA Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and the 2006 Online Film Critics Society Awards award for Best Breakthrough Performance for The New World.

In 2013, she won the Hollywood Music in Media Awards for Best Song – Indie Film / Documentary / Short for her song in Free China.

She Was Injured While Filming Dora the Lost City of Gold and is in a Legal Battle With Her Insurance

While filming Dora the Lost City of Gold, Kilcher received a severe injury to her neck and shoulders in a car accident. The accident left her 10% disabled for the rest of her life.

After being treated by third-party doctors for the injury, she received disability benefits from the insurance company. She was charged with two counts of workers’ compensation fraud. While filming the third season of Yellowstone, she allegedly collected $96,838 in benefits.

“After reviewing wage information from her employer, the investigation found Kilcher had worked as an actress on the television show Yellowstone from July 2019 to October 2019, despite her statements to the doctor that she had been unable to work for a year. According to records, she returned to the doctor and started receiving disability benefits five days after last working on the show,” according to a press release.

She had a court hearing on September 7 in Los Angeles.

Who Is Q’orianka Kilcher Dating?

Q’orianka Kilcher is rumored to be dating Adam VillaSeñor. The pair have been seen together many times at movie premieres and in public. Although Kilcher is fairly active on social media, she rarely talks about her personal life.

Adam VillaSeñor is a producer, writer, and director. Along with Kilcher, he is a producer for the upcoming film Yesteryear.

Q’orianka Kilcher is the first cousin once removed to singer Jewel. Her mother, Saskia Genet-Oulicky, and Jewel are cousins. Jewel is an award-winning American singer-songwriter who has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Will Q’orianka Kilcher Be in the Next Season of Yellowstone?

Q’orianka Kilcher will be returning for the next Yellowstone season. After appearing in four episodes of season three, she did not appear in season four at all due to her injury. She is set to reprise her role as Angela Blue Thunder. There is no news that she is leaving the show.

Here is a video of Kilcher talking about her Yellowstone character Angela Blue Thunder: