Why Peter Tork Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Was Recorded Like The Beatles’ ‘Free as a Bird’

*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}

The Beatles ‘A Day in the Life’: The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith on Watching the Fab Four Record the Song

Peter Tork compared The Monkees’ ‘Love to Love’ to The Beatles’ ‘Free as a Bird’

While Good Times! was released four years after Jones’ death, it includes a song he recorded called “Love to Love.” “It’s a Neil Diamond song and it was recorded with Davy,” Tork told Entertainment Weekly in 2016. “We got to mix it and Micky [Dolenz] and I sang backups.

“After John Lennon died, The Beatles released a song that John [Lennon] had left behind and the other three made a record around that,” he said. “They reported that, ‘Well, we just pretended John had stepped out for a cup of tea.’

“In a sense, this was the same. ‘Well, Davy isn’t here at the moment, but we’re carrying on,’” he added. “It’s not like we pretended that he was still alive. It wasn’t ghoulish. We just sang what we had to sing.” According to the book The Beatles: Everything Fab Four, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr recorded “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love” in the 1990s while pretending John was absent from the studio to have tea or lunch. The former is the more famous of the two songs.