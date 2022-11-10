Why Peter Tork Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Was Recorded Like The Beatles’ ‘Free as a Bird’

The Monkees released a song with Davy Jones’ vocals years after Jones’ death. Subsequently, Peter Tork compared the song to The Beatles‘ “Free as a Bird.” The Fab Four recorded “Free as a Bird” under similar circumstances.
Peter Tork discussed the reaction to The Monkees’ songs from the 2010s
Jones died in 2012. In 2016, The Monkees released their album Good Times! During a 2016 interview with Rolling Stones, Tork discussed the reaction to Good Times!
“The good reviews to this record were really gratifying, but part of me is amused since the record isn’tthat much better than the early ones,” he said. “It’s just that the moralistic attitude is gone and that enables people to just enjoy the album.” Tork said bands were no longer expected to write their own material.