Wildfire in Estill County continues to burn, smell of smoke impacting parts of central Kentucky


LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The impact of wildfires in Estill County is being felt all over central Kentucky. There are two separate forest fires burning in Ravenna.

An eastern wind breeze has carried smoke west into surrounding cities and towns, including Lexington.

Air quality is very low in Lexington, but otherwise, it’s a decent weather day.

Lexington Fire Department issued a burn ban for Fayette County beginning Wednesday morning through Friday morning.

Fire crews in Estill County are continuing their efforts to contain one of the two wildfires. The county is under a local state of emergency.

Estill County Judge Executive Donnie Watson estimates about 500 acres have been impacted by both fires on either side of the mountain.

State officials are urging people not to burn outside. Two dozen counties are currently under burn bans.





