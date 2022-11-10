Wildfire in Estill County continues to burn, smell of smoke impacting parts of central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The impact of wildfires in Estill County is being felt all over central Kentucky. There are two separate forest fires burning in Ravenna.

An eastern wind breeze has carried smoke west into surrounding cities and towns, including Lexington.

Air quality is very low in Lexington, but otherwise, it’s a decent weather day.

Here’s a look at the smoke filling Lexington from the Estill county fires this morning. Air quality is very low so beware if you have to be out. Otherwise it’s a comfortable, warm Wednesday ahead.#kywx pic.twitter.com/km9P0y77Go — Emily Goodman (@EmilyGoodmanWx) November 9, 2022

Lexington Fire Department issued a burn ban for Fayette County beginning Wednesday morning through Friday morning.

Fire crews in Estill County are continuing their efforts to contain one of the two wildfires. The county is under a local state of emergency.

Estill County Judge Executive Donnie Watson estimates about 500 acres have been impacted by both fires on either side of the mountain.

State officials are urging people not to burn outside. Two dozen counties are currently under burn bans.