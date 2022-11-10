Categories
US

Wisconsin DNR wants folks ‘hunter-ready’ as thousands flock into the woods next week


CAMPBELLSPORT (CBS 58)–Did you know Wisconsin is considered one of the nation’s premier white-tailed deer hunting states with more than seven million acres of land open accessible to hunters? The Kettle Moraine Northern Unit is a prime location to do this seasonal sport. One DNR naturalist for this region stretching 30 miles across Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, and Washington Counties says you can never be too prepared when it comes to gun deer hunt season either. Of course having proper licensing is crucial. This goes before anything else, including proper gear and clothing. And another “top of the list item” is overall awareness of surroundings, especially other hunters or non-hunters in the general spot where you are.

The Wisconsin DNR has great hunting resources, including its website and a fairly new app to assist you. Click here to see all the happenings at the Kettle Moraine Northern Unit through the end of the year, including a holiday wreath making event happening on Thursday.

Wreathe Making Segments:



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: