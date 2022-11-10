Wisconsin DNR wants folks ‘hunter-ready’ as thousands flock into the woods next week

CAMPBELLSPORT (CBS 58)–Did you know Wisconsin is considered one of the nation’s premier white-tailed deer hunting states with more than seven million acres of land open accessible to hunters? The Kettle Moraine Northern Unit is a prime location to do this seasonal sport. One DNR naturalist for this region stretching 30 miles across Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, and Washington Counties says you can never be too prepared when it comes to gun deer hunt season either. Of course having proper licensing is crucial. This goes before anything else, including proper gear and clothing. And another “top of the list item” is overall awareness of surroundings, especially other hunters or non-hunters in the general spot where you are.

The Wisconsin DNR has great hunting resources, including its website and a fairly new app to assist you. Click here to see all the happenings at the Kettle Moraine Northern Unit through the end of the year, including a holiday wreath making event happening on Thursday.

Wreathe Making Segments:

