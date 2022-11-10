Wives of Russian conscripts erupt in furious clash with official





The Russian wives told the official about ongoing reports that they had received from their husbands about other men being taken to the frontlines and not returning. One of the spouses urged the official to step in and stop other men from being taken to their deaths. The official dismissed their claims and told them that the commander would not listen to him if he told them to stop. There have been ongoing reports from Russian soldiers since the beginning of the onslaught in Ukraine about the poor treatment they have been receiving from military officials.

One Russian wife said: "The situation is as such, our husbands reached out today for the first time in a week, asking for help. "They describe the situation as such, they're not all thrown in there but transferred in parts. I know their command is Major Soldatov not 'command' but commander. "I'm not so good at this, he has an order he is following, sending them in parts and no one is coming back, I just have one question can this somehow be stopped until the circumstances are clarified? So someone could give him an order, so they wouldn't be thrown in there like meat." Another wife added: "To the frontline! To the first line! They're collected in parts and taken to the frontlines, they don't return so they come for seven more people and so on." The Russian official said: "What does that mean?"

The Russian wife added: "No one knows what is happening to them, this is all the information I have, I have a question can this be stopped until we understand the situation? So they stay alive." The official said: "Dear women, dear women I understand what you want but… "I'll say this, the command, the commanders and regiment commander, and divisions etc… District commanders, they make the decisions, and they set the objectives corresponding to the directions where cover is needed. "Where breakthroughs are possible, obviously forces are gathered in these directions to cover them, and if today the governor makes and call and says 'hey commander don't send anyone!' Who is going to listen to him?" Another Russian spouse added: "But they are mobilised they shouldn't be first in line!" The Russian official said: "Women! Who said it?! What do you want now?" A Russian wife erupted: "What do I want? I'm a relative."

The Russian official added: "Be quiet then." The Russian wife said: "Why are you shutting my mouth?" He said: "What do you want? You came to save children or what?" Vladimir Putin mobilised 300,000 more Russian men to fight on the frontlines of battle in Ukraine, in order to bolster his military presence. Much to his dismay, there have been ongoing videos and reports from Russian soldiers who have claimed that they have not been given the right military clothes and equipment in order to fight. Despite this men have been forced to fight in these conditions. Journalist Farida Kurbangaleeva shared some shocking reports on Facebook about Russian troops taking their own lives in Ukraine.

Ms Kurbangaleeva wrote: "And now news about the mobilised from near Kazan. "There are already six reservists who hanged themselves. "According to a source, the last of them hanged himself the day before, right in his tent. "At least two men committed suicide in the toilet – a hastily constructed corrugated board construction near the camp with holes in the floor. She added: "In general, the entrance and exit from the camp is free, you can easily leave. "When I asked why everyone else does not do this, the source found it difficult to answer. "However, he said that the reservists admit that they 'do not want to die because of one person'. So far – only in a whisper, in conversations with each other."

