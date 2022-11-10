Woman finds ‘£400 left at end of month’ by changing savings habits





The rising cost of living is creating financial challenges for many as bills soar. However, some are fighting back to get control of their money and save while doing it.

Lauren, 53, from Kent, shared her story with Express.co.uk following a change assisted by HSBC. The teaching assistant described how she knew she required more support with managing her money, particularly as the cost of living continues to rise. She said: “I have some savings, but I am separated and have taken over all of the outgoings on the house. “While I have a full-time job and a part-time job, both pay just above the minimum wage. READ MORE: Britons urged to look at key document for saving for retirement

“I have always made a spreadsheet to keep track of my costs, but I found that it didn’t help me with day-to-day spending. Even though I felt like I had a broad overview of how much I spent on bills, I needed help with my disposable income, which often felt like it was just trickling through my fingers. “One of the main issues is that I used my credit card for all spending across the month and I had no idea whether I had spent a lot or a little that month until the bill came in. “I often had to borrow from my savings to pay my credit card bill in full, which felt like a vicious cycle.” In the hopes of transforming her finances, Lauren decided to book an appointment with HSBC, where she was put in touch with Gill, a financial well-being consultant. DON’T MISS

Together, the pair decided to tackle Lauren’s finances head-on, by making some simple changes which had a radical effect. Firstly, Lauren opened another current account to use as her monthly spending money. Gill explained this would help her to see how much was left during the month, and get a handle on her budget. Lauren explained: “The process made me look at what I was actually spending my money on. “If I see something I think I want, I wait 24 hours before buying it and often I simply forget that I wanted it. It helps me from making impulse purchases on things I don’t need.” READ MORE: ‘Worst BoE boss ever’ takes huge interest rate gamble

The 53-year-old now only uses her credit card for fuel and food shopping, and it has made a big difference. She added: “The first month I used these techniques I had nearly £400 more left at the end of the month compared to a standard month, which I put in a savings account. “I then had greater expenditure last month, but was able to use the extra money from the month before as a buffer to cover it. In the past it would have needed to come from my regular savings.” This new savings technique provides Lauren with a set amount to spend each month, helping her to limit her spending. In efforts to take this new approach a step further, Lauren has also made another change. READ MORE: Old fashioned money saving tips could save you £1,716 a year

She explained how she has set up an app on her phone to record every transaction she makes, rather than her traditional approach of a spreadsheet. Lauren said: “I can keep an eye on my spending. It helps inform my future spending because I can see if I am spending too much and it’s easier to access and update than a spreadsheet.” Now armed with the savings skills she needs, Lauren is looking at other aspects of her life including her pension and retirement savings, for which she is also approaching HSBC. Like Lauren, many over 55s are making money management changes in attempts to grapple with the rising cost of living. Some 47 percent of those asked said they would be searching for more offers and discounts before making a purchase. Out of those asked, 40 percent explained how they would be sticking to a more rigid budget in the coming months. Finally, 28 percent of over 55s said they would like to have a better awareness of their weekly spending. HSBC is offering a free financial health check service to help customers and non-customers alike to manage their finances and adapt to rising costs.

