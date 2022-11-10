Women’s tennis inks Ava Esposito Cogan – Auburn University Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. – Ava Esposito Cogan has officially signed with Auburn women’s tennis to join the team for the 2023-24 season, Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley announced on Wednesday.



Cogan is rated as a five-star recruit by Tennis Recruiting and is the 52nd ranked recruit in the country by Tennis Recruiting Network and the No. 1 ranked played in Connecticut. She claims two New England Championship titles, one in the 12-and-under division as an 11-year-old as well as one in the 18-and-under division as a 15-year-old.



“I chose Auburn University because I believe in the culture that Coach Lilley has built at Auburn. Throughout my conversations with Coach Lilley and Coach Falcon, I know they truly believe in me and their commitment to the process,” said Cogan. “I can’t wait to become part of a community that will help me grow not only as a tennis player but as a person as well.”



The Branford, Conn. native holds a doubles ranking of 50th as well as a singles ranking of 60th for girls 18-and-under from the United States Tennis Association.



Off the court, Cogan has been a member of the National Honor Society for three years and a member of the USTA New England Players Council for two years. Following graduation from Laurel Springs High School in May, she will join the Tigers in the fall of 2023 and plans to major in the Auburn University College of Human Sciences’ interior design program.

